FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS-Wall St hits high score as videogame makers rally
频道
专题
特朗普与习近平会谈将重点讨论朝鲜问题与贸易问题
特朗普亚洲行
特朗普与习近平会谈将重点讨论朝鲜问题与贸易问题
焦点：韩国企业双十一促销忙 中韩关系缓和带来鼓舞
深度分析
焦点：韩国企业双十一促销忙 中韩关系缓和带来鼓舞
专访：日相幕僚本田悦朗称不宜再任命黑田东彦担任央行总裁
国际财经
专访：日相幕僚本田悦朗称不宜再任命黑田东彦担任央行总裁
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月8日 / 晚上9点21分 / 更新于 7 小时前

US STOCKS-Wall St hits high score as videogame makers rally

3 分钟阅读

* Snapchat slumps after tepid results; Tencent takes a stake

* Videogame makers rally on optimism about holiday shopping

* Indexes end: Dow +0.03 pct, S&P +0.14 pct, Nasdaq +0.32 pct (Updates to close)

By Noel Randewich

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street closed at a record high on Wednesday as videogame makers rallied and Apple’s market value climbed above $900 billion.

Take-Two Interactive Software jumped 10.58 percent after the videogame maker offered a stronger-than-expected revenue forecast for the holiday quarter.

That sparked a rally among its competitors, with Activision Blizzard surging 5.89 percent and Electronic Arts adding 2.19 percent.

Buoyed by optimism about the recently released iPhone X, Apple added 0.82 percent and ended with a market capitalization of $905 billion, its highest ever.

More broadly, investors remained nervous about the potential outcome of the Republican plan unveiled last week that would cut corporate taxes while eliminating a range of popular tax breaks. The bill is expected to face strong opposition from interest groups.

Republicans have yet to score a major legislative win since Trump took office in January, even though the party controls both chambers of Congress as well as the White House.

“It’s a complicated, messy affair to get a tax bill passed,” said Tim Dreiling, Regional investment Director for U.S. Bank Private Wealth Management, with $150 billion in assets under management.

“There is going to be some give and take before we get a final tax package to be voted on.”

The S&P 500 has risen about 21 percent since the election of President Donald Trump a year ago, partly on the back of his promises to cut taxes and other business-friendly measures.

The three major indexes closed at record highs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.03 percent to end at 23,563.36, while the S&P 500 gained 0.14 percent to 2,594.38.

The Nasdaq Composite added 0.32 percent to 6,789.12.

Six of the 11 major S&P sectors rose, led by a 1.08-percent increase in consumer staples.

The tech sector was boosted 0.5 percent by a 2.17 percent rise in Qualcomm after the smartphone chipmaker launched a server processor aimed at challenging Intel. Intel declined 0.17 percent.

Snapchat owner Snap fell 14.62 percent a day after reporting much-slower-than expected advertising revenue and user growth. Snap said China’s Tencent bought a 12-percent stake in the company.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.03-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.05-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

About 7.0 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges, above the 6.5 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions. (Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by James Dalgleish)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below