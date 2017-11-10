US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed; Apple, Intel drag

NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended nearly unchanged on Friday, with losses in Intel and Apple as investors worried about the future of promised corporate tax cuts following dueling plans unveiled by Republican U.S. lawmakers.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 39.73 points, or 0.17 percent, to 23,422.21, the S&P 500 lost 2.32 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,582.3 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.89 points, or 0.01 percent, to 6,750.94. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)