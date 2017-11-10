FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed; Apple, Intel drag
2017年11月10日

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed; Apple, Intel drag

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended nearly unchanged on Friday, with losses in Intel and Apple as investors worried about the future of promised corporate tax cuts following dueling plans unveiled by Republican U.S. lawmakers.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 39.73 points, or 0.17 percent, to 23,422.21, the S&P 500 lost 2.32 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,582.3 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.89 points, or 0.01 percent, to 6,750.94. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

