US STOCKS-Wall St inches up with financials, energy
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月16日 / 晚上7点07分 / 5 天前

US STOCKS-Wall St inches up with financials, energy

3 分钟阅读

* Netflix due to report results after the bell

* S&P financial index up, tracking higher yields

* Healthcare stocks among laggards after Trump comments

* Indexes up: Dow 0.3 pct, S&P 0.1 pct, Nasdaq 0.2 pct (Updates to late afternoon)

By Caroline Valetkevitch

Oct 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks edged higher on Monday as financial shares recovered from last week’s losses and higher oil prices lifted energy shares.

JPMorgan, up 2.1 percent, and Bank of America , up 1.8 percent, led gains in bank stocks, tracking a climb in U.S. Treasury yields, which benefits banks. The S&P financial index was up 0.5 percent.

The financial index was on track to post its first gain in four days.

Apple shares rose 1.6 percent following a bullish brokerage call on the iPhone maker.

The S&P energy index was up 0.2 percent, helped by a 0.8 percent rise in U.S. crude oil.

With the S&P already up 14 percent so far this year, investors are looking to justify the relatively high valuation of stocks through the earnings.

“There aren’t many earnings out there so people are kind of pausing and waiting to see what happens in the next few weeks,” said Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 58.78 points, or 0.26 percent, to 22,930.5, the S&P 500 gained 2.33 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,555.5 and the Nasdaq Composite added 10.35 points, or 0.16 percent, to 6,616.15.

The Senate is trying this week to pass a partisan budget blueprint that would help guide federal spending.

The Republicans want to use the “budget resolution” to pave the way for the party later this year or next year to pass a major tax-cut bill without any Democratic support.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Republicans and Democrats in Congress are working on a short-term fix for healthcare insurance markets after he last week scrapped subsidies to insurers.

Healthcare stocks were the biggest laggard, falling 0.5 percent.

Video-streaming pioneer Netflix was up 0.8 percent ahead of its quarterly results due after the close.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.08-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.30-to-1 ratio favored decliners. (Additional reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

