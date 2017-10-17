FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS-Dow pierces 23,000 but finishes below milestone
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月17日 / 晚上9点34分 / 4 天内

US STOCKS-Dow pierces 23,000 but finishes below milestone

3 分钟阅读

* UnitedHealth’s rise helps Dow notch record

* Senate healthcare deal boosts insurers, hospitals

* Goldman shares down after Q3 results

* Indexes: Dow up 0.2 pct, S&P up 0.1 pct, Nasdaq down 0.01 pct (Updates closing report with IBM up after the bell)

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly broke above the 23,000-point mark for the first time on Tuesday, driven by strong earnings from UnitedHealth and Johnson & Johnson, but finished the session just below that milestone.

The blue-chip index, which surpassed similar 1,000-point marks three times previously this year, has been steadily inching higher and is up 2.6 percent so far this month, putting it on track for a seventh straight monthly advance.

Still, the Dow may in the near term have a difficult time sustaining a move above 23,000, said Robert Pavlik, chief market strategist at Boston Private Wealth in New York.

“My view is it may pull back before staying above” that level. “It may take several days or a couple of weeks,” he said.

“Right now, you’re contending with earnings season and the fact that the market has run up leading up into the earnings season,” Pavlik said.

Shares of the largest U.S. health insurer UnitedHealth touched a life intraday high and closed up 5.5 percent after the company reported a stronger-than-expected profit and raised its full-year earnings forecast.

Johnson & Johnson, up 3.4 percent, also posted better-than-expected results and raised its forecast, leading a 1.3 percent gain in the S&P healthcare sector.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 40.48 points, or 0.18 percent, to end at 22,997.44 after rising as high as 23,002.20.

The S&P 500 gained 1.72 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,559.36. and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.35 point, or 0.01 percent, to 6,623.66.

Also boosting some health insurers and U.S. hospital operators was news of a bipartisan deal in the U.S. Senate to stabilize Obamacare. Shares of Anthem were up 1.9 percent, while shares of Tenet Healthcare were up 5.3 percent.

Financials were the biggest drag on the S&P 500, with shares of Goldman Sachs down 2.6 percent despite reporting a profit beat and smaller-than-expected trading revenue fall.

Netflix slipped 1.6 percent after touching a record high as more subscribers signed up for its original content in the latest quarter.

After the bell, shares of International Business Machines were up 4.9 percent after the company reported revenue that beat analysts’ expectations. The stock ended the regular session down 0.2 percent at $146.54.

During the session, declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.37-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.72-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

About 5.5 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges. That compares with the 5.9 billion daily average for the past 20 trading days, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Editing by Nick Zieminski and James Dalgleish

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
