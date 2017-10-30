FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS-Wall St slips amid Merck losses, tax talk
频道
专题
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
时事要闻
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
美国总统特朗普可能选择鲍威尔为下任美联储主席--消息人士
时事要闻
美国总统特朗普可能选择鲍威尔为下任美联储主席--消息人士
综述：美国消费者支出创逾八年来最快增速 但储蓄减少表明增长无法持续
深度分析
综述：美国消费者支出创逾八年来最快增速 但储蓄减少表明增长无法持续
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月30日 / 晚上6点41分 / 更新于 8 小时前

US STOCKS-Wall St slips amid Merck losses, tax talk

3 分钟阅读

* Merck slides after cancer-drug setback

* Sprint, T-Mobile drop after report casts doubt on merger

* Apple up after bullish reports on iPhone X demand

* Tech sector builds on big Friday gains

* Indexes down: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.33 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)

By Lewis Krauskopf

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street pulled back from record-high territory on Monday, weighed down by a drop in Merck shares, as investors assessed President Donald Trump’s plan for corporate tax cuts.

U.S. stocks extended losses after a Bloomberg report that the House of Representatives was discussing a gradual phase-in for a corporate tax cut that Trump and his fellow Republicans favor.

Investors were also digesting the impact to Trump’s agenda from news that his former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, was charged with money laundering in the federal probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

“A lot of people are looking to that corporate tax cut as a reason for the next leg up in stocks,” said Rick Meckler, president of LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City, New Jersey.

“We are in a market that has just been on an absolute low-volatility, steady climb for quite a while, so you don’t need much of a reason for it to take a periodic step back, particularly a small step back,” Meckler said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 72.95 points, or 0.31 percent, to 23,361.24, the S&P 500 lost 8.39 points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,572.68 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.78 points, or 0.16 percent, to 6,690.48.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq touched an intraday record high earlier in the session before pulling back.

The S&P tech sector rose 0.2 pct, following big gains on Friday in the wake of a strong batch of earnings.

Apple shares gained 2.1 percent after analysts pointed to strong demand for the iPhone X.

Merck shares fell 5.6 percent after a setback to its key cancer medicine. The stock was among the top drags on the S&P 500 and Dow industrials.

In other corporate news, Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp is planning to break off negotiations on a merger between subsidiary Sprint Corp and T-Mobile US, according to a Nikkei report. Sprint shares fell 9.7 percent and T-Mobile was off 4.6 percent.

Market watchers readied for another heavy week of corporate results. With more than half the S&P 500 reported, third-quarter earnings are expected to have climbed 6.7 percent, up from an expectation of 5.9 percent at the start of October, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Investors were also awaiting Trump’s pick to head the Federal Reserve. Trump is likely to choose Fed Governor Jerome Powell to replace Janet Yellen as head of the U.S. central bank, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.61-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.27-to-1 ratio favored decliners. (Additional reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Nick Zieminski)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below