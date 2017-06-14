FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow hits record high at open; Fed in focus
2017年6月14日

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow hits record high at open; Fed in focus

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones hitting a record intraday high as technology stocks rose, and ahead of a near-certain interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 19.35 points, or 0.09 percent, at 21,347.82, the S&P 500 was up 3.14 points, or 0.12867 percent, at 2,443.49 and the Nasdaq composite remained unchanged at 0.00. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

