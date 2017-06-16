FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月内
US STOCKS-Futures steady as tech wreck looks to ease
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月16日 / 中午11点32分 / 2 个月内

US STOCKS-Futures steady as tech wreck looks to ease

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

* Futures up: Dow 24 pts, S&P 3.25 pts, Nasdaq 9.5 pts

By Yashaswini Swamynathan

June 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged up on Friday as technology shares steadied after being repeatedly slammed this week over concerns about stretched valuations.

* Technology stocks, including those of Apple, Microsoft and Facebook, were slightly higher in premarket trading as investors likely hunted for bargains.

* The S&P 500 technology sector, which had surged 17.4 percent in 2017, is on track for its biggest weekly decline since June last year.

* Oil prices were also seeing a rebound, rising about 0.6 percent on Friday after hitting their lowest this year amid oversupply worries.

* Investors will keep a close watch on comments from Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan, who is the first Fed member to speak after the central bank raised interest rates on Wednesday. Kaplan is scheduled to speak in Dallas at 12:45 p.m. ET (1645 GMT).

* Economic data on tap includes the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment survey report due at 10:00 a.m. ET.

* Shares of Dow component Nike were down about 1 percent after JPMorgan downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "overweight".

* Snapchat owner Snap Inc shares were up about 1.8 percent, a day after they fell below their initial public offering price.

Futures snapshot at 7:04 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were up 24 points, or 0.11 percent, with 2,137 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 3.25 points, or 0.13 percent, with 26,217 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 9.5 points, or 0.17 percent, on volume of 2,549 contracts. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Sruthi Shankar; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below