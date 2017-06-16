FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower; Amazon higher after Whole Foods deal
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月16日 / 下午1点38分 / 2 个月前

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower; Amazon higher after Whole Foods deal

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Friday as losses in consumer staples and technology stocks offset gains from Amazon.com after the online retailer said it would buy Whole Foods Market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 7.62 points, or 0.04 percent, at 21,352.28, the S&P 500 was down 0.46 points, or 0.018911 percent, at 2,432 and the Nasdaq Composite index was down 13.97 points, or 0.23 percent, at 6,151.54. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

