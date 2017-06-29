FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow open slightly higher as banks get Fed boost
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月29日 / 下午1点37分 / 1 个月前

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow open slightly higher as banks get Fed boost

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 29 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened slightly higher on Thursday as bank stocks gained after the Federal Reserve cleared them in the second part of its annual stress test while a drag in tech stocks weighed on the Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 16.51 points, or 0.08 percent, to 21,471.12. The S&P 500 gained 1.17 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,441.86. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 20.70 points, or 0.33 percent, to 6,213.71. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below