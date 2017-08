July 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks began the third quarter on a positive note in a truncated session on Monday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 76.79 points, or 0.36 percent, to 21,426.42. The S&P 500 gained 11.07 points, or 0.45 percent, to 2,434.48. The Nasdaq Composite added 33.93 points, or 0.55 percent, to 6,174.35. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)