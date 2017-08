July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened little changed on Monday as investors treaded water ahead of a busy earnings week from big U.S. companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 8.97 points, or 0.04 percent, to 21,628.77. The S&P 500 gained 0.03 points, or 0.001 percent, to 2,459.30. The Nasdaq Composite added 6.08 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,318.54. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Arun Koyyur)