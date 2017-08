July 20 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit new all-time highs on Thursday as energy and healthcare stocks rose and overall earnings continued to beat expectations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.88 points, or 0.04 percent, to 21,649.63. The S&P 500 gained 2.78 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,476.61. The Nasdaq Composite added 12.21 points, or 0.19 percent, to 6,397.25. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Arun Koyyur)