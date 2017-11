Nov 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened slightly lower on Wednesday, with the earning season winding down and investors focusing on the debate among lawmakers on the tax bill.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 12.77 points, or 0.05 percent, to 23,544.46. The S&P 500 lost 2.71 points, or 0.10 percent, to 2,587.93. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.63 points, or 0.01 percent, to 6,767.16. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal)