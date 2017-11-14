FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS-Wall St pulled lower by energy stocks, tax plan doubts
频道
专题
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
路透精英汇
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
时事要闻
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
中国财经
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月14日 / 下午3点11分 / 1 天内

US STOCKS-Wall St pulled lower by energy stocks, tax plan doubts

3 分钟阅读

* Oil down more than 1 pct

* Home Depot flat, TJX down after results

* Buffalo Wild Wings surges on takeover talks

* Indexes down: Dow 0.26 pct, S&P 0.36 pct, Nasdaq 0.40 pct (Updates to open)

By Sruthi Shankar

Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks slipped on Tuesday as a drop in oil prices hit energy stocks, with uncertainty over Republican tax plans also weighing on the sentiment.

Oil prices eased for a third day after rising U.S. output overshadowed some of the optimism that OPEC-led production cuts would tighten the balance between crude supply and demand.

The S&P energy index fell 0.76 percent as Range Resources and Baker Hughes led losses in the sector.

With the quarterly earnings season winding down, the market has taken a breather after its rally to record highs last week.

Investors are waiting for any signs of compromise on U.S. tax policy after Senate Republicans unveiled a plan last week that would cut corporate taxes a year later than a rival House of Representatives’ bill.

“You’re at the end of the earnings season, economic data is all distorted because of the hurricanes, I don’t think there is going to be any clear picture until we get a firm yes or no for the tax bill,” Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.

At 9:39 a.m. ET (1339 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 60.85 points, or 0.26 percent, at 23,378.85, the S&P 500 was down 9.31 points, or 0.36 percent, at 2,575.53 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 26.93 points, or 0.4 percent, at 6,730.66.

Shares in Home Depot held steady, while those in off-price retailer TJX dipped after quarterly reports that bore the impact of a violent U.S. hurricane season.

Buffalo Wild Wings surged 25 percent after a report that the restaurant chain had received a takeover bid at about $2.3 billion from private equity Roark Capital Group.

Adavnce Auto Parts soared 19 percent after the auto parts retailer affirmed full-year profit forecast and beat quarterly profit estimates.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,791 to 805. On the Nasdaq, 1,518 issues fell and 821 advanced. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below