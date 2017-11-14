FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as tax plan doubts weigh
频道
专题
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
路透精英汇
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
时事要闻
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
中国财经
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月14日 / 下午2点36分 / 1 天前

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as tax plan doubts weigh

1 分钟阅读

Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower for the fifth straight day on Tuesday as worries about Republican tax plans and the economy’s ability to deal with more interest rate hikes weighed on the mood among investors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 65.35 points, or 0.28 percent, to 23,374.35. The S&P 500 lost 9.07 points, or 0.350892 percent, to 2,575.77. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 23.36 points, or 0.35 percent, to 6,734.24.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below