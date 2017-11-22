FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS-Oil helps Wall Street futures inch higher
频道
专题
朝鲜称特朗普将朝鲜列为支持恐怖主义国家是“可耻行为”
半岛局势
朝鲜称特朗普将朝鲜列为支持恐怖主义国家是“可耻行为”
人民币综述：撮合成交模式年内推出 “所见即所得”有利价格发现
深度分析
人民币综述：撮合成交模式年内推出 “所见即所得”有利价格发现
焦点：中国金融强监管转向构建长效机制 应警惕为防风险而防风险
深度分析
焦点：中国金融强监管转向构建长效机制 应警惕为防风险而防风险
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月22日 / 下午2点05分 / 1 天前

US STOCKS-Oil helps Wall Street futures inch higher

3 分钟阅读

* Fed minutes from Oct meeting expected at 2:00 pm ET

* U.S. crude hits $58 for the first time since July 2015

* HPE shares sink after CEO resignation

* Futures up: Dow 40 pts, S&P 2.5 pts, Nasdaq 9 pts (Adds comment, details; updates prices)

By Sruthi Shankar

Nov 22 (Reuters) - A jump in U.S. crude prices prodded U.S. stock futures higher on Wednesday, with traders’ eyes on a slide in Hewlett Packard shares after its chief executive said she would leave, as well as minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting.

Trading volumes were thin ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday and an early close on Friday, but investors will scrutinize the minutes for Fed’s thinking on inflation for more clarity on what it might do under a new chair next year.

A final quarter-point rise under Janet Yellen next month is almost fully baked in to short-term interest rates, underlining the Fed’s continuing optimism about the economy. But the pace of rises is also slow enough not to scare stock investors who have thrived on a decade of cheap money.

“On this eve of Thanksgiving, the market is attempting to maintain an upward bias with oil prices and the macro news leading the way,” Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial, wrote in a note.

“We look for a fairly mixed to positive session.”

At 8:28 a.m. ET (1228 GMT), Dow e-minis were up 40 points, or 0.17 percent, with 22,222 contracts changing hands.

S&P 500 e-minis gained 2.5 points, or 0.1 percent, on 130,840 contracts traded while Nasdaq 100 e-minis rose 9 points, or 0.14 percent, on volume of 27,045 contracts.

All of Wall Street’s main indexes closed at record levels on Tuesday after a bounce in technology stocks, by far the best performing sector of the market this year.

One blip in that area was the 6-percent drop in Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares in premarket after Chief Executive Meg Whitman said she would leave in February six years into the job.

HP Inc, comprising the computer and printer business that Whitman carved out of the old Hewlett Packard, was also down 4.7 percent after reporting an unimpressive profit.

U.S. light crude jumped nearly 2 percent on Wednesday, hitting $58 a barrel for the first time since July 2015 as a major pipeline cut Canadian deliveries to the United States, where inventories are already said to be falling.

Oil majors Chevron and Exxon both rose half a percent and sector services provider Schlumberger gained 1 percent.

One other big gainer was U.S. tractor maker Deere & Co which rose about 5 percent after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings and issuing a strong profit forecast for the year.

The Fed’s Open Market Committee releases minutes of its October policy meeting at 2:00 p.m. ET (1800 GMT).

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below