US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P and Nasdaq hit records highs
2017年11月24日 / 下午2点38分

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P and Nasdaq hit records highs

1 分钟阅读

Nov 24 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hit record highs at the open on Friday, a day after the Thanksgiving holiday, climbing with oil prices and with retail stocks in focus as Black Friday kicks off the holiday shopping season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.33 points, or 0.12 percent, to 23,554.51. The S&P 500 gained 4.53 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,601.61. The Nasdaq added 9.19 points, or 0.13 percent, to 6,876.55. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

