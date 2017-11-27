FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS-Wall St set to open flat as semiconductor stocks weigh
频道
专题
美联储主席接班人鲍威尔：过去的鹰派 现在的就业优先派
美联储
美联储主席接班人鲍威尔：过去的鹰派 现在的就业优先派
英国央行称银行系统可以继续支撑实体经济渡过“无序”退欧
国际财经
英国央行称银行系统可以继续支撑实体经济渡过“无序”退欧
中国部分取消赴韩团队游禁令--韩联社
时事要闻
中国部分取消赴韩团队游禁令--韩联社
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月27日 / 下午2点09分 / 1 天前

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open flat as semiconductor stocks weigh

3 分钟阅读

* Western Digital, Micron Technology slip

* Oil falls on expectations of higher output

* Retail stocks higher on busiest day for internet shopping

* Futures: Dow up 4 pts, S&P flat, Nasdaq 5.75 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)

By Sruthi Shankar

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Declines in the shares of a handful of semiconductor producers countered gains for retail giants on Cyber Monday, setting the Nasdaq on course for a lower open and flattening the overall mood on Wall Street.

Hard-drive maker Western Digital slipped nearly 4 percent after Morgan Stanley downgraded its stock to “equal-weight”, citing deteriorating prices for some products and uncertainty over a joint venture with Toshiba Memory .

The decline came after South Korea’s main KOSPI index fell 1.4 percent following an analyst’s report suggesting the memory chip “super cycle” would soon fade.

U.S. memory chip maker Micron Technology fell 3 percent in pre-market, while Broadcom, Marvell Technology and Intel were all set to dip around 0.7 percent at the open.

Shares in Amazon, Target, Wal-Mart and Macy’s by contrast all rose on the busiest day of the year for internet shopping, adding to gains for retail stocks on Friday.

“We’re looking at a mixed bag,” said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.

“The market is looking at rest of the world and seeing it’s a little bit soft, while the early read on holiday sales has been pretty good. So on the consumer side that’s looking good.”

Adobe said Cyber Monday is expected to drive $6.6 billion in internet sales, which would make it the largest U.S. online shopping day in history.

At 8:24 a.m. ET (1324 GMT), Dow e-minis were up 4 points, or 0.02 percent, with 25,043 contracts changing hands.

S&P 500 e-minis flat, with 164,558 contracts traded.

Nasdaq 100 e-minis fell 5.75 points, or 0.09 percent, on volume of 32,090 contracts.

Technology stocks led the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to record high closes on Black Friday.

By far the biggest single traded stock in pre-market was Time Inc, up 9 percent after media company Meredith said it would buy the publisher of People, Sports Illustrated and Fortune magazines in a $1.84 billion deal.

Meredith also rose nearly 5 percent.

Data on Monday is expected to show sales of new U.S. single-family homes fell 6.3 percent to 625,000 units in October. The report is the first of a raft of data this week ranging from gross domestic product numbers, inflation, manufacturing and automobile sales.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley and his Minneapolis counterpart Neel Kashkari are expected to make appearances later in the day with markets now firmly pricing in a rise in official interest rates next month.

Oil prices slipped, with U.S. crude easing from two-year highs on expectations of increased output. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Patrick Graham)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below