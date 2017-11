Nov 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes were flat at the opening as declines in the shares of a handful of semiconductor producers outweighed gains for retail giants on Cyber Monday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.55 points, or 0.01 percent, to 23,560.54. The S&P 500 gained 0.43 points, or 0.02 percent, to 2,602.85. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.26 points, or 0 percent, to 6,889.42. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)