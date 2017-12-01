FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow open flat as tax bill weighs
2017年12月1日 / 下午2点35分 / 2 天前

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow open flat as tax bill weighs

1 分钟阅读

Dec 1 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow opened little changed on Friday after a record day for stocks, amid concerns over the passage of a Republican tax overhaul as lawmakers debated over the bill’s impact on the federal deficit.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 40.27 points, or 0.17 percent, to 24,312.62. The S&P 500 lost 1.29 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,646.29. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 28.57 points, or 0.42 percent, to 6,845.41. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

