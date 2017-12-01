FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street drops on ABC report on Russia probe
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
美国总统特朗普打算撵走国务卿蒂勒森 由中情局长接任--美国官员
美国正式反对中国在WTO获得市场经济地位认定
2017年12月1日 / 下午4点25分 / 2 天前

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street drops on ABC report on Russia probe

1 分钟阅读

Dec 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell sharply on Friday after ABC News reported former U.S. national security adviser Michael Flynn was prepared to testify that President Donald Trump directed him to make contact with the Russians.

At 11:19 a.m. ET the Dow Jones industrial average was down 147.1 points, or 0.61 percent, at 24,125.25, the S&P 500 was down 17.85 points, or 0.674201 percent, at 2,629.73 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 61.28 points, or 0.89 percent, at 6,812.69. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal)

