FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on Senate tax bill approval
频道
专题
中国外长王毅称半岛局势再度趋于紧张 中方对此感到遗憾
半岛局势
中国外长王毅称半岛局势再度趋于紧张 中方对此感到遗憾
财新11月中国服务业PMI和综合PMI升至51.9和51.6 均为三个月高点
中国财经
财新11月中国服务业PMI和综合PMI升至51.9和51.6 均为三个月高点
焦点：OPEC的11月产出降至5月以来最低
深度分析
焦点：OPEC的11月产出降至5月以来最低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月4日 / 下午2点35分 / 更新于 1 天前

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on Senate tax bill approval

1 分钟阅读

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes surged at the opening on Monday after the U.S. Senate passed its version of a tax overhaul bill, bringing closer to reality President Donald Trump’s promise of cutting corporate taxes to spur growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 230.8 points, or 0.95 percent, to 24,462.39. The S&P 500 gained 18.46 points, or 0.698655 percent, to 2,660.68. The Nasdaq Composite added 49.14 points, or 0.72 percent, to 6,896.73.

Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below