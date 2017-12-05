FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS-Wall Street set to rise on tax-cut optimism
频道
专题
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
数据观测
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
焦点：特朗普律师否认德银收到要求提供特朗普帐户资料的传票
深度分析
焦点：特朗普律师否认德银收到要求提供特朗普帐户资料的传票
焦点：英国要想下周与欧盟讨论自由贸易 本周必须提出分手方案
深度分析
焦点：英国要想下周与欧盟讨论自由贸易 本周必须提出分手方案
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月5日 / 下午2点11分 / 更新于 19 小时前

US STOCKS-Wall Street set to rise on tax-cut optimism

3 分钟阅读

* Toll Brothers slips after downbeat order growth, results

* Snap rises after a bullish brokerage call

* Futures up: Dow 77 pts, S&P up 5.75 pts, Nasdaq 8.5 pts (Adds comments, details, updates prices)

By Rama Venkat Raman

Dec 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were set to rise on Tuesday, driven for a second day by the shares of companies that seemed poised to benefit more from Republican-led corporate tax cuts.

Nasdaq futures rose slightly after a selloff in tech stocks on Monday pulled down the tech-heavy index and weighed on the S&P 500. The blue-chip Dow Jones index closed at a record level as banks and retailers surged.

“A lot of forgotten sectors that haven’t moved are now going into play due to the change in tax structure that will benefit them,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial in New York.

The Senate approved its version of tax code overhaul in a 51-49 vote over the weekend. Talks will begin likely next week between the Senate and the House, which had approved its own version of the legislation.

Once the bills are reconciled, the resulting bill could cut corporate tax rates to 20 percent from 35 percent.

UBS strategists project that overall S&P 500 earnings would rise by 6.5 percent should the corporate tax rate fall to 25 percent and increase by 9.5 percent should the rate go to 20 percent.

At 8:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), Dow e-minis were up 77 points, or 0.32 percent, with 29,625 contracts changing hands.

S&P 500 e-minis were up 5.75 points, or 0.22 percent, with 191,990 contracts traded.

Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 8.5 points, or 0.14 percent, on volume of 51,008 contracts.

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee will vote on the nomination of Jerome Powell to be chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Governors.

Among stocks, Regal Entertainment rose about 8 percent after the company agreed to be bought by Britain’s Cineworld for $3.6 billion in cash.

Snap was up 5.4 percent after Barclays raised the stock’s rating to overweight and price target to $18.

Toll Brothers fell 5.74 percent after the company’s quarterly profit and revenue missed estimates and it forecast a decrease in full-year 2018 adjusted gross margin. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below