US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq opens lower as tech selloff continues
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
苹果CEO库克称乐观认为中国App Store下架的产品还会上线
焦点：特朗普律师否认德银收到要求提供特朗普帐户资料的传票
2017年12月5日 / 下午2点36分 / 1 天前

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq opens lower as tech selloff continues

1 分钟阅读

Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq Composite index opened lower on Tuesday as selloff in tech stocks continued for the second day, while the Dow was higher as investors looked to profit from stocks that would benefit more from potential corporate tax cuts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 54.91 points, or 0.23 percent, to 24,344.96. The S&P 500 lost 0.02 points, or 0.000758 percent, to 2,639.42. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.40 points, or 0.27 percent, to 6,756.97.

Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
