US STOCKS-Wall Street set to surge on strong Nov. jobs data

* Nov. job numbers rise by 228,000 vs est. 200,000

* Average hourly earnings rise 0.2 percent

* Alexion Pharma up after hedge fund Elliott seeks changes - NYT

* Futures up: Dow 64 pts, S&P 8.5 pts, Nasdaq 38.25 pts (Adds comment, details on jobs report, updates prices)

By Sruthi Shankar and Rama Venkat Raman

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street was set to open higher on Friday after U.S. jobs data for November showed that the world’s largest economy was gaining strength, further firming the case for an interest rate hike next week.

The Labor Department’s closely watched employment report showed job growth increased at a strong clip in November and wages rebounded.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by 228,000 jobs last month amid broad gains in hiring as the distortions from the recent hurricanes faded. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls rising by 200,000 jobs last month.

Average hourly earnings rose 0.2 percent in November after dipping 0.1 percent the prior month. That lifted the annual increase in wages to 2.5 percent from 2.3 percent in October.

“(Wages) were kind of right in line with expectations... So pretty good wage gains but nothing that starts to worry people about inflation,” said Sean Lynch, co-head of global equity strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute in Omaha, Nebraska.

“Unless there was just a total outlier in the number, we have the (Fed) raise coming this month and then we are in line with what the futures market is telling us and that is two for next year.”

Expectations for a third rise in interest rates this year on Dec. 13 are now set firm, but the numbers will help shape the debate on monetary policy next year.

At 8:35 a.m. ET (1335 GMT), Dow e-minis were up 64 points, or 0.26 percent, with 16,056 contracts changing hands.

S&P 500 e-minis were up 8.5 points, or 0.32 percent, with 136,346 contracts traded.

Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 38.25 points, or 0.6 percent, on volume of 23,925 contracts.

Barclays and LLoyds Banking Group shares rose 3 percent and were among New York’s top gainers in early trade after an overnight deal between Britain and the European Union signaled the two sides will be able to move on to talks about trade.

Oil prices rose nearly 2 percent, helped by rising Chinese crude demand and threats of a strike in Africa’s largest oil exporter.

“We’ve been in a bullish phase certainly in the U.S. equity market and lots of other markets globally,” said Peter Cecchini, chief market strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.

“You have a continually strong liquidity backdrop, which I don’t think its going to change anytime soon.”

Alexion Pharmaceuticals rose 8.63 percent after the New York Times reported hedge fund Elliott Management was urging the company to take steps to boost its stock price, including exploring a sale.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands slumped 16.3 percent after the Smith & Wesson fire arms maker provided disappointing earnings forecast.

U.S.-listed shares of Credit Suisse, Deutcshe Bank , ING Groep and Banco Santander were all up more than 2 percent after a long-sought revision to Basel III regulatory norms was published.