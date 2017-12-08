FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures add to gains on strong Nov. jobs data
December 8, 2017 / 1:35 PM / in a day

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures add to gains on strong Nov. jobs data

1 分钟阅读

Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended gains on Friday after a Labor Department report showed job growth increased at a strong clip in November and wages rebounded.

Dow e-minis were up 53 points, or 0.22 percent, with 15,613 contracts changing hands. S&P 500 e-minis were up 6.5 points, or 0.25 percent, with 125,472 contracts traded. Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 28.25 points, or 0.45 percent, on volume of 22,321 contracts.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

