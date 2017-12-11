FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS-Futures retreat after Port Authority explosion
焦点：期货市场暗示比特币目前的凌厉涨势将会放缓
焦点：期货市场暗示比特币目前的凌厉涨势将会放缓
欧盟和美国、日本将联手对抗中国的产能过剩--消息
欧盟和美国、日本将联手对抗中国的产能过剩--消息
焦点：美国贸易代表称WTO偏离贸易重点 对某些发展中国家太宽松
焦点：美国贸易代表称WTO偏离贸易重点 对某些发展中国家太宽松
December 11, 2017 / 1:55 PM / in a day

US STOCKS-Futures retreat after Port Authority explosion

1 分钟阅读

* Futures: Dow up 26 pts, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 1.25 pts (Recasts after reports of explosion)

By Sruthi Shankar and Rama Venkat Raman

Dec 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell back after initial gains on Monday, hit by reports of an explosion in New York’s busy Port Authority commuter hub.

Police confirmed one person is in custody but were not yet identifying the device used. Local news channel WABC cited police sources as saying a possible pipe bomb detonated in a passageway below ground at Port Authority.

The CBOE Volatility index, a widely followed measure of market anxiety, rose above 10 points.

After rising initially, futures pointed to Wall Street’s main indexes opening flat.

At 8:26 a.m. ET (1326 GMT), Dow e-minis were up 26 points, or 0.11 percent, with 14,177 contracts changing hands.

S&P 500 e-minis were unchanged, with 225,353 contracts traded.

Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 1.25 points, or 0.02 percent, on volume of 18,670 contracts.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

