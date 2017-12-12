FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow opens higher; Fed's rate hike in focus
频道
专题
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
比特币
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
独家：福特拟在2020年将Fusion生产转往中国重庆的合资工厂
中国财经
独家：福特拟在2020年将Fusion生产转往中国重庆的合资工厂
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
国际财经
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月12日 / 下午2点37分 / 2 天前

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow opens higher; Fed's rate hike in focus

1 分钟阅读

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened higher as energy stocks gained and shares of Boeing touched a record high, while the S&P and the Nasdaq opened flat ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 63.9 points, or 0.26 percent, to 24,449.93. The S&P 500 gained 2.03 points, or 0.076316 percent, to 2,662.02. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.33 points, or 0.05 percent, to 6,871.75. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Rama in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below