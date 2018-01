Jan 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Wednesday, led by gains in technology stocks including Microsoft and IBM.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 156.43 points, or 0.61 percent, to 25,949.29. The S&P 500 gained 9.75 points, or 0.351172 percent, to 2,786.17. The Nasdaq Composite added 33.63 points, or 0.47 percent, to 7,257.31.