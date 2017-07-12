FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
24 天前
US STOCKS-Futures up ahead of Yellen's testimony
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月12日 / 上午11点16分 / 24 天前

US STOCKS-Futures up ahead of Yellen's testimony

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

* Futures up: Dow 34 pts, S&P 4.25 pts, Nasdaq 15.75 pts

By Sweta Singh

July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were higher on Wednesday ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's testimony to Congress.

* Yellen will present her semi-annual monetary policy testimony before the House Financial Services Committee at 1000 ET.

* Fed Chair is expected to say that the Fed remains on a hawkish course of steadily rising rates. Any signals on how the bank is viewing a retreat in inflation and muted wage growth will be closely watched.

* The U.S. central bank issues its Beige Book at 2pm ET (1800 GMT), a compendium of anecdotes on the health of the economy, that will likely provide further evidence about the strength on the economy giving the Fed impetus to raise.

* The Fed's next policy meeting is on July 25-26.

* U.S. stocks closed flat on Tuesday after clawing back from a fall as emails suggested Trump Jr. welcomed Russian help against Clinton in the 2016 presidential campaign.

* The dollar on Wednesday failed to recover from the damage suffered from Trump's alleged links with Russia and held close to its lowest in more than a year against the euro.

* Investors are also keeping an eye on second-quarter earnings reports on Friday from big U.S. banks including JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citigroup.

Futures snapshot at 6:57 a.m. ET (1057 GMT):

* Dow e-minis were up 34 points, or 0.16 percent, with 14,193 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 4.25 points, or 0.18 percent, with 83,248 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 15.75 points, or 0.28 percent, on volume of 17,093 contracts. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below