FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
22 天前
US STOCKS-Wall St flat as focus shifts to quarterly earnings
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月13日 / 下午3点30分 / 22 天前

US STOCKS-Wall St flat as focus shifts to quarterly earnings

路透新闻部

3 分钟阅读

* Weekly jobless claims falls first time in a month

* June PPI comes in above expectations

* Target rises on higher quarterly sales forecast

* Indexes up: Dow 0.03 pct, S&P 0.04 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)

By Ankur Banerjee and Tanya Agrawal

July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were little changed in late morning trading on Thursday as a fall in healthcare and consumer discretionary stocks capped gains, while investors turned their attention to second-quarter earnings.

Amazon.com shares fell 0.7 percent and was among the top three drags on the S&P and the Nasdaq, while a 0.8 percent drop in McDonald's weighed on the Dow.

The healthcare index also took a hit with Johnson and Johnson and Celgene weighing on the index.

Investors continued to keep an eye on Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's second day of testimony before Congress, a day after she signaled a dovish stance on interest rates.

The U.S. economy is healthy enough for the Fed to raise rates gradually and begin winding down its massive bond portfolio, though low inflation and a low neutral rate may leave the central bank with diminished leeway, Yellen said.

"Yesterday's move was in response to Yellen comments that should inflation remain below the 2 percent target rate, the central bank will be less aggressive in their tightening program," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.

"Today, the market is saying that's old news and let's focus on the matter at hand, which is earnings that will be coming out in earnest this week."

Quarterly earnings kick off on Friday with big U.S. banks including JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citigroup reporting results.

Second quarter earnings are expected to increase 7.9 percent from a year ago, after first-quarter earnings posted their best performance since 2011, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

At 11:01 a.m. ET (1501 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 5.46 points, or 0.03 percent, at 21,537.6, the S&P 500 was up 1.09 points, or 0.04 percent, at 2,444.34.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 1.58 points, or 0.03 percent, at 6,262.75.

Data showed U.S. producer prices unexpectedly rose in June. In the 12 months through June the producer level inflation, or PPI, increased 2.0 percent, above the 1.9 percent rise expected.

Another set of data showed weekly jobless claims fell last week for the first time in a month.

Among stocks, Target rose 3.4 percent after the retailer gave an upbeat second-quarter forecast. The news boosted other retailers, with Wal-Mart and Costco rising about 1.3 percent.

Yandex jumped 15.3 percent after the company and Uber agreed to combine their Russian ride-sharing businesses.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,492 to 1,264. On the Nasdaq, 1,722 issues fell and 919 advanced. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee and Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below