FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 天前
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow flat after big banks' earnings
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
中国央行考虑扩大人民币汇率浮动区间 以应对改革压力--消息
中国财经
中国央行考虑扩大人民币汇率浮动区间 以应对改革压力--消息
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月14日 / 下午1点38分 / 21 天前

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow flat after big banks' earnings

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 14 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow were little changed at the open on Friday as investors parsed earnings reports from big banks, while tepid data dimmed chances of another rate hike this year. A rise in technology stocks boosted the Nasdaq.

At 9:34 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 6.2 points, or 0.03 percent, at 21,546.89, the S&P 500 was up 1.35 points, or 0.05 percent, at 2,449.18 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 13.57 points, or 0.22 percent, at 6,288.01. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below