5 天内
2017年7月31日 / 下午1点36分 / 5 天内

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher, Dow hits record high

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on the last day of July, with the Dow hitting a record high, as investors remained optimistic about second-quarter corporate earnings and ahead of economic data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 37.48 points, or 0.17 percent, to 21,867.79.

The S&P 500 gained 4.29 points, or 0.173537 percent, to 2,476.39.

The Nasdaq Composite added 18.57 points, or 0.29 percent, to 6,393.25. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

