US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow opens at record high after strong July jobs data
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
2017年8月4日 / 下午1点38分 / 9 天内

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow opens at record high after strong July jobs data

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Dow opened at a record high on Friday, while the S&P and the Nasdaq also pushed higher, after data showed U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in July and also raised wages, signaling labor market tightness.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 62.7 points, or 0.28 percent, to 22,088.8. The S&P 500 gained 5.33 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,477.49. The Nasdaq Composite added 10.90 points, or 0.17 percent, to 6,351.24. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

