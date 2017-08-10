FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 天前
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as N.Korea tensions escalate
2017年8月10日 / 下午1点35分 / 3 天前

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as N.Korea tensions escalate

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. indexes opened lower for the third straight day on Thursday as North Korea's threat to land a missile just short of the U.S. territory of Guam added fuel to simmering tensions with the United States.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 75.62 points, or 0.34 percent, to 21,973.08. The S&P 500 lost 10.71 points, or 0.43 percent, to 2,463.31. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 40.64 points, or 0.64 percent, to 6,311.70. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

