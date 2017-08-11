FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after weak inflation data
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
2017年8月11日

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after weak inflation data

Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened slightly higher on Friday after data showed tepid inflation that could lead the Federal Reserve to hold off from raising rates this year, even as investors remained cautious over heightened tensions between the United States and North Korea.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38.28 points, or 0.18 percent, to 21,882.29. The S&P 500 gained 2.36 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,440.57. The Nasdaq Composite added 9.97 points, or 0.16 percent, to 6,226.84. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

