Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as an uptick in August consumer prices inflation boosted the odds of another interest rate hike this year, and as shares of Apple remained under pressure.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 18.38 points, or 0.08 percent, to 22,139.8. The S&P 500 lost 4.93 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,493.44. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 20.95 points, or 0.32 percent, to 6,439.24. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)