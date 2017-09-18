FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow open at record highs
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月18日 / 下午1点36分 / 1 个月前

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow open at record highs

1 分钟阅读

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The S&P and the Dow opened at record highs on Monday as appetite for riskier assets improved on easing tensions on the Korean peninsula and ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting that could unveil plans to trim its bloated balance sheet.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 51.47 points, or 0.23 percent, to 22,319.81. The S&P 500 gained 3.3 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,503.53. The Nasdaq Composite added 12.60 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,461.06. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

