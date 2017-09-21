FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens slightly lower after Fed's hawkish stance
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月21日

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens slightly lower after Fed's hawkish stance

1 分钟阅读

Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Thursday, even as the Dow managed to hit another record high, a day after the Federal Reserve signaled it could raise interest rates for the third time this year despite low inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 10.56 points, or 0.05 percent, to 22,402.03. The S&P 500 lost 2.58 points, or 0.10 percent, to 2,505.66. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.07 points, or 0.17 percent, to 6,444.98. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

