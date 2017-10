Sept 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, weighed down by a drop in Apple shares and heightened expectations of another interest rate hike this year following comments from a Federal Reserve official.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 18.88 points, or 0.08 percent, to 22,330.71. The S&P 500 lost 3.26 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,498.96. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.60 points, or 0.38 percent, to 6,402.32. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)