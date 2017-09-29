FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St mixed at open after personal spending data
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁"危险且短视"
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁"危险且短视"
2017年9月29日 / 下午1点37分 / 19 天前

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St mixed at open after personal spending data

1 分钟阅读

Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were mixed at the open on Friday after data showed cooling consumer spending in August and slowing pace of inflation growth, pointing to moderation in economic activity in the third quarter.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 34.33 points, or 0.15 percent, to 22,346.87. The S&P 500 lost 0.36 points, or 0.014342 percent, to 2,509.7. The Nasdaq Composite added 8.63 points, or 0.13 percent, to 6,462.08. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

