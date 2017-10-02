FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St indexes open at record highs
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月2日 / 下午1点36分 / 16 天前

1 分钟阅读

Oct 2 (Reuters) - The three major U.S. stock indexes hit record highs at the open on Monday, the first trading day of the fourth quarter, on hopes of progress on President Donald Trump’s tax reform plan.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 15.59 points, or 0.07 percent, at 22,420.68, the S&P 500 was up 1.53 points, or 0.06073 percent, at 2,520.89 and the Nasdaq composite was up 10.21 points, or 0.16 percent, at 6,506.17. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

