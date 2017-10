Oct 5 (Reuters) - The S&P and the Nasdaq hit fresh record-highs led by technology stocks, while the Dow was slightly lower, at the open on Thursday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3.81 points, or 0.02 percent, to 22,657.83, the S&P 500 gained 2.96 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,540.7 and the Nasdaq Composite added 22.84 points, or 0.35 percent, to 6,557.46. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)