US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower amid Russia probe, Fed pick
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
中国10月官方PMI双双回落预示四季度开局偏弱 经济升温苗头减退
焦点：两名特朗普前助手遭通俄门调查指控 另有一位前顾问认罪
2017年10月30日 / 下午1点36分 / 更新于 21 小时内

1 分钟阅读

Oct 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday after a record rally last week as investors waited for a decision on the next Federal Reserve head and assessed the first charges in connection with a probe into possible Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 58.13 points, or 0.25 percent, to 23,376.06. The S&P 500 lost 5.75 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,575.32. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.77 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,694.50. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
