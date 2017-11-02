FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Tax cut outline pushes Wall Street lower
频道
专题
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
半岛局势
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
深度分析
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
中国财经
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月2日 / 下午2点20分 / 更新于 20 小时前

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Tax cut outline pushes Wall Street lower

1 分钟阅读

Nov 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell in early trading on Thursday as investors digested a summary of a much-awaited Republican tax overhaul.

The summary provided details for draft legislation that was expected to undergo further changes, with weeks and possibly months to go before any decisive action by Congress.

At 10:13 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 71.07 points, or 0.3 percent, at 23,363.94, the S&P 500 was down 11.56 points, or 0.44 percent, at 2,567.8 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 30.22 points, or 0.45 percent, at 6,686.31. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below