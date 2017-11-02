US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Tax cut outline pushes Wall Street lower

Nov 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell in early trading on Thursday as investors digested a summary of a much-awaited Republican tax overhaul.

The summary provided details for draft legislation that was expected to undergo further changes, with weeks and possibly months to go before any decisive action by Congress.

At 10:13 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 71.07 points, or 0.3 percent, at 23,363.94, the S&P 500 was down 11.56 points, or 0.44 percent, at 2,567.8 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 30.22 points, or 0.45 percent, at 6,686.31. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)