US STOCKS-Wall St flat as Apple offsets weak wage growth concerns
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
2017年11月3日 / 下午2点12分 / 更新于 10 小时前

US STOCKS-Wall St flat as Apple offsets weak wage growth concerns

3 分钟阅读

* October job numbers rise by 261,000 vs est. 310,000

* Unemployment rate falls to 4.1 pct from 4.2 pct

* Apple’s iPhone X goes on sale worldwide

* Dow down 0.02 pct, S&P off 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.09 pct (Updates to open)

By Sruthi Shankar

Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were flat in early trading on Friday after October payrolls data triggered concerns about weak wage growth and drop in labor force participation.

However, a 3 percent surge in Apple’s shares provided support after the company’s blowout quarterly results and reports of strong initial demand for its new iPhone X.

Apple’s gains helped Dow open at a record level. The stock opened at $174, briefly breaching the $900 billion market capitalization mark.

The Labor Department’s closely watched employment report showed U.S. job growth accelerated in October after hurricane-related disruptions in the prior month.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 261,000 jobs last month but was below economists’ expectations for a rise of 310,000.

“Employment growth is indeed slowing ... This is basically healthy but certainly we’re moving toward the end of the cycle,” said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer at Commonwealth Financial.

Unemployment rate fell to near a 17-year low of 4.1 percent, but that was because 765,000 people dropped out of the labor force.

Average hourly earnings slipped by one cent, leaving them unchanged in percentage terms. That lowered the year-on-year increase to 2.4 percent, the smallest since February 2016.

“(Wage growth) is worrying. There’s not a lot of good news there. Lower paid workers going back to work after the hurricane would drag it down but you’d expect to see some small wage growth, not flat,” said McMillan.

The data, however, did little to move the case for an interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve in December.

At 9:40 a.m. ET (1340 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 4.2 points, or 0.02 percent, at 23,512.06, the S&P 500 was down 1.47 points, or 0.06 percent, at 2,578.38.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 6.15 points, or 0.09 percent, at 6,721.09.

Five of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, led by losses in financial index.

It has been a busy week for market, with President Donald Trump on Thursday tapping Fed Governor Jerome Powell to become head of the U.S. central bank and House Republicans disclosing their long-delayed plans for tax cuts.

AIG fell 4.69 percent after the insurer posted a bigger loss on huge catastrophe losses and said it set aside more in reserves.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,480 to 1,079. On the Nasdaq, 1,320 issues fell and 971 advanced. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

我们的标准：汤森路透"信任原则"
