US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as tax bill nears passage
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
俄罗斯总统普京呼吁当局监控一些企业的网络活动
2035年上海常住人口控制在2500万左右--规划
December 20, 2017 / 2:35 PM / 6 days ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as tax bill nears passage

1 分钟阅读

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Senate approved a sweeping $1.5-trillion tax bill that is expected to boost corporate earnings and lead to higher dividends and stock buybacks for investors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 93.69 points, or 0.38 percent, to 24,848.44. The S&P 500 gained 9.13 points, or 0.340485 percent, to 2,690.6. The Nasdaq Composite added 26.97 points, or 0.39 percent, to 6,990.82. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

