CORRECTED-US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as Apple, chipmakers weigh
打造中国经济升级版 重在防风险政策协调及财税改革
打造中国经济升级版 重在防风险政策协调及财税改革
中国11月未对朝出口油品 执行联合国制裁决议
中国11月未对朝出口油品 执行联合国制裁决议
中国第四季经济趋势预示2018年将减速--褐皮书
中国第四季经济趋势预示2018年将减速--褐皮书
December 26, 2017 / 2:00 PM / 更新于 15 hours ago

CORRECTED-US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as Apple, chipmakers weigh

3 分钟阅读

(Corrects to drop reference to consumer confidence data as it is expected on Wednesday not Tuesday)

* Apple down on report of tepid iPhone X demand, suppliers fall

* Bitcoin rises 10 pct, recovers from last week’s brutal selloff

* Futures down: Dow 45 pts, S&P 1.5 pts, Nasdaq 33.5 pts

By Sruthi Shankar

Dec 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were set to open lower on Tuesday in thin trading volume following the Christmas holiday as losses in Apple and a bunch of chipmakers weighed.

Apple’s shares fell 2.6 percent to $170.47 in premarket trading after Taiwan’s Economic Daily reported the company would slash its sales forecast for the iPhone X in the quarter.

Shares of Apple suppliers, including Broadcom, Skyworks Solutions, Finisar and Lumentum Holdings, fell between 1.47 percent and 3.4 percent.

Most markets around the world, including parts of Europe and Asia, were closed on Tuesday.

“It’s going to be slow trading for most of the week. A market that’s going to stay within a trading range, we could have a plus or a negative day, but nothing exciting,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial in New York.

At 8:34 a.m. ET (1334 GMT), Dow e-minis were down 45 points, or 0.18 percent, with 9,048 contracts changing hands.

S&P 500 e-minis were down 1.5 points, or 0.06 percent, with 24,337 contracts traded.

Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 33.5 points, or 0.52 percent, on volume of 13,201 contracts.

The indexes clung onto small weekly gains last week, after a long-promised Republican bill to cut corporate tax rates was ratified and a short-term spending bill that averted a government shutdown was approved.

Sucampo Pharma jumped about 5 percent after Mallinckrodt said it would acquire the drugmaker for $1.2 billion, to gain access to its constipation drug Amitiza. Mallinckrodt shares edged up 0.7 percent.

Bitcoin traded up more than 10 percent at $15,340 recovering from last week’s selloff which saw the cryptocurrency fall below $12,000.

Shares of Riot Blockchain, Longfin Corp and Overstock.com rose between 3 percent and 12 percent. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

