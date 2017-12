Dec 29 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on the final trading day of 2017, led by gains in healthcare stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 19.07 points, or 0.08 percent, to 24,856.58. The S&P 500 gained 3.62 points, or 0.134696 percent, to 2,691.16. The Nasdaq Composite added 2.30 points, or 0.03 percent, to 6,952.46. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)