US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures trim gains after December jobs data
综述：朝鲜接受韩国1月9日正式会谈的提议 特朗普为撮合双方邀功
综述：朝鲜接受韩国1月9日正式会谈的提议 特朗普为撮合双方邀功
调查：美元困局尚未结束 但2018年处境将有所改善
调查：美元困局尚未结束 但2018年处境将有所改善
汇市一周综述：全球同步"制造"上升气流 欧元高飞人民币开门红
汇市一周综述：全球同步"制造"上升气流 欧元高飞人民币开门红
January 5, 2018 / 1:36 PM / 更新于 19 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures trim gains after December jobs data

1 分钟阅读

Jan 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures trimmed gains on Friday after December payrolls data showed that U.S. job growth slowed more than expected amid a decline in retail employment.

At 8:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 76 points, or 0.3 percent, with 18,620 contracts changing hands. S&P 500 e-minis were up 7 points, or 0.26 percent, with 114,397 contracts traded. Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 25.5 points, or 0.39 percent, on volume of 24,154 contracts.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

