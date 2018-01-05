US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures trim gains after December jobs data

Jan 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures trimmed gains on Friday after December payrolls data showed that U.S. job growth slowed more than expected amid a decline in retail employment.

At 8:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 76 points, or 0.3 percent, with 18,620 contracts changing hands. S&P 500 e-minis were up 7 points, or 0.26 percent, with 114,397 contracts traded. Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 25.5 points, or 0.39 percent, on volume of 24,154 contracts.